Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna in High-Profile Kidnapping Case

The Supreme Court has upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to Revanna while questioning the extent of her involvement in her son's crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 12:08 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna in High-Profile Kidnapping Case
Bhavani Revanna
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to Revanna following an appeal by the Karnataka government challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision.

Justice Surya Kant remarked that it is crucial to determine the mother's role in allegedly abetting her son's crimes. Kapil Sibal, representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), argued that the bail was unfortunate, claiming the victim had been held captive on the family's orders. However, the court noted that politicizing the matter should be avoided.

On June 18, the high court granted bail to Bhavani Revanna, highlighting her cooperation throughout the investigation by answering 85 questions posed by the SIT probing her son's alleged sexual assaults.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024