Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bhavani Revanna in High-Profile Kidnapping Case
The Supreme Court has upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case. Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to Revanna while questioning the extent of her involvement in her son's crimes.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and rape accused Prajwal Revanna, in a kidnapping case.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued a notice to Revanna following an appeal by the Karnataka government challenging the Karnataka High Court's decision.
Justice Surya Kant remarked that it is crucial to determine the mother's role in allegedly abetting her son's crimes. Kapil Sibal, representing the Special Investigation Team (SIT), argued that the bail was unfortunate, claiming the victim had been held captive on the family's orders. However, the court noted that politicizing the matter should be avoided.
On June 18, the high court granted bail to Bhavani Revanna, highlighting her cooperation throughout the investigation by answering 85 questions posed by the SIT probing her son's alleged sexual assaults.
