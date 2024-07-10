Uproar in Kerala Assembly Over Atrocities Against Women and Children

Kerala Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Wednesday as the opposition targeted the Kerala government over 'increasing' atrocities against women and children, alleging protection of CPI(M) activists implicated in such cases.

The Congress-led UDF cited numerous incidents involving atrocities against women and children, mostly blaming Left workers. However, the LDF government countered that stringent actions have been taken in all these cases, vowing not to spare anyone guilty of such crimes.

Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was expected to reply, Veena George, Minister for Women and Child Development, addressed the House, sparking a heated exchange with RMP MLA K K Rema. Rema recounted recent brutal crimes, including an assault on a Dalit woman by a CPI(M) worker. She urged the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite justice. Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, echoed the demand, accusing the government and police of bias. Nevertheless, George dismissed the accusations, affirming strict measures were being enforced.

