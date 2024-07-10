High Court Orders Removal of Barricades at Shambhu Border

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to dismantle the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.

Barricades were initially set up along the Ambala-New Delhi national highway when groups such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha declared their intent to move towards Delhi, demanding, among other things, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The court's directive followed a petition challenging the sealing of the border between Punjab and Haryana. Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal announced that the barricades must be removed within seven days, while allowing the government to take preventive action if any law and order issues arise. The Punjab government has also been instructed to dismantle any barricades on their side.

Sabharwal noted that the barricades were erected on February 10 to maintain law and order. Despite a gradual decline in the number of farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, the 'Delhi Chalo' march led by the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha sought to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)