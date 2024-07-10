Left Menu

High Court Orders Removal of Barricades at Shambhu Border

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered the Haryana government to remove barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week. The barricades, established in February, were meant to prevent farmers from advancing towards Delhi in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:24 IST
High Court Orders Removal of Barricades at Shambhu Border
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to dismantle the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala within a week, where farmers have been camping since February 13 in support of their demands.

Barricades were initially set up along the Ambala-New Delhi national highway when groups such as the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha declared their intent to move towards Delhi, demanding, among other things, a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The court's directive followed a petition challenging the sealing of the border between Punjab and Haryana. Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal announced that the barricades must be removed within seven days, while allowing the government to take preventive action if any law and order issues arise. The Punjab government has also been instructed to dismantle any barricades on their side.

Sabharwal noted that the barricades were erected on February 10 to maintain law and order. Despite a gradual decline in the number of farmers at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, the 'Delhi Chalo' march led by the SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha sought to pressure the government into meeting their demands.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024