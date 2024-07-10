Israel to Send Draft Notices to Ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday that draft notices will soon be issued to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who were previously exempt from mandatory military service.

The announcement follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that compelled the defence ministry to end the longstanding exemption. Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Gallant noted that thousands of draft notices would be sent out.

Although not everyone served will end up in the military, this decision has sparked tension within the coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties opposing the move. The Israeli armed forces emphasized the need for more recruits to ensure national security and to counter the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

