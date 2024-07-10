Left Menu

Israel to Send Draft Notices to Ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced that draft notices will soon be issued to some ultra-Orthodox Jews, ending their exemption from military service. This follows a Supreme Court ruling mandating the change. While the move faces opposition from ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, the military stresses the need for more recruits.

Yoav Gallant
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Wednesday that draft notices will soon be issued to some ultra-Orthodox Jews who were previously exempt from mandatory military service.

The announcement follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that compelled the defence ministry to end the longstanding exemption. Speaking in the Israeli parliament, Gallant noted that thousands of draft notices would be sent out.

Although not everyone served will end up in the military, this decision has sparked tension within the coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which relies on two ultra-Orthodox parties opposing the move. The Israeli armed forces emphasized the need for more recruits to ensure national security and to counter the Hamas militant group in Gaza.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

