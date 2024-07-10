Left Menu

Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Atrocities Against Women and Children

The Kerala Assembly witnessed heated debates as the opposition accused the government of protecting CPI(M) activists involved in atrocities against women and children. The government refuted the charges, stating strict measures were taken against all accused. The opposition, however, staged a walkout in protest.

Updated: 10-07-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:28 IST
Kerala Assembly Erupts Over Atrocities Against Women and Children
The Kerala Assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes on Wednesday as the opposition targeted the government over rising atrocities against women and children. Allegations flew that the state was shielding CPI(M) affiliates implicated in these cases.

The Congress-led UDF highlighted numerous shocking incidents, predominantly attributing the offenses to Left workers. The LDF government, however, rejected these accusations, asserting that strict actions were taken against the culprits.

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George defended the government in the Assembly, detailing police actions in each case. Despite her assurances, the opposition criticized the government's handling, leading to a walkout.

