UP CM Yogi Adityanath Criticizes Previous SP Regime over Corrupt Recruitment Practices

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the 'chacha-bhatija duo' engaged in corrupt practices in government recruitment before 2017. At the Mission Rozgar program, Adityanath praised the current transparent recruitment process, distributing appointment letters to 7,720 newly selected accountants, urging them to act with integrity.

Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 16:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party, stating that the ''chacha-bhatija duo'' engaged in corrupt practices in government recruitment prior to 2017.

Adityanath was referring to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav. He noted that in 2022, the Revenue Department had urged the Subordinate Services Selection Commission to expedite the appointment process.

During the Mission Rozgar programme at Lok Bhavan, Adityanath handed out appointment letters to 7,720 accountants selected via a transparent recruitment process by the UPSSSC. He emphasized the necessity of the newly appointed accountants to work without bias or influence, enhancing both ease of business and quality of life in the state.

Adityanath further stated that before 2017, the SP regime had left half the accountant positions vacant due to a flawed recruitment process, and warned against past corrupt practices.

He stressed the importance of timely action on land disputes, investment proposals, and disaster relief efforts, reminding the public servants to uphold a positive reputation among the residents of Uttar Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

