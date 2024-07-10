Left Menu

Historic Deployment: Philippines Air Force Joins Combat Drills in Australia

The Philippines Air Force has made its first overseas deployment in 60 years, participating in war games in northern Australia alongside the U.S. and Australian fighter jets. The exercise comes amidst rising tensions with China in the South China Sea. The event involves 20 countries and 140 aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:11 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Philippines Air Force arrived in northern Australia on Wednesday for its first overseas combat practice in six decades, joining U.S. and Australian fighter jets amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. Four Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and 162 personnel are partaking in the Pitch Black war games, involving 20 countries and 140 aircraft.

'This is the first time they have taken their combat aircraft abroad since 1963, so it is a huge honor for Australia to be chosen as the first location for the deployment,' Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Pete Robinson told Reuters. The Northern Territory offers 'a huge amount of airspace' to enhance capabilities from dog fighting to using radar and missile systems against adversaries, he added.

The Philippine jets will collaborate with other air forces to tackle complex simulated adversary scenarios and ground threats. 'Bringing that package together will provide an impressive outcome,' Robinson noted. 'It's all about enhancing our operational readiness,' said Philippines Air Force Colonel Randy Pascua from Darwin. The exercise comes amid growing China-Philippines tensions over the South China Sea.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

