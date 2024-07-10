Historic Deployment: Philippines Air Force Joins Combat Drills in Australia

The Philippines Air Force arrived in northern Australia on Wednesday for its first overseas combat practice in six decades, joining U.S. and Australian fighter jets amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. Four Philippine FA-50 fighter jets and 162 personnel are partaking in the Pitch Black war games, involving 20 countries and 140 aircraft.

'This is the first time they have taken their combat aircraft abroad since 1963, so it is a huge honor for Australia to be chosen as the first location for the deployment,' Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Air Commodore Pete Robinson told Reuters. The Northern Territory offers 'a huge amount of airspace' to enhance capabilities from dog fighting to using radar and missile systems against adversaries, he added.

The Philippine jets will collaborate with other air forces to tackle complex simulated adversary scenarios and ground threats. 'Bringing that package together will provide an impressive outcome,' Robinson noted. 'It's all about enhancing our operational readiness,' said Philippines Air Force Colonel Randy Pascua from Darwin. The exercise comes amid growing China-Philippines tensions over the South China Sea.

