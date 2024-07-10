Israeli Tanks Strike Syrian Targets Amid Rising Border Tensions

Israeli tanks and artillery on Wednesday targeted Syrian army positions in the Golan Heights, citing violations of the 1974 demilitarisation agreement, according to an Israeli military statement.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) holds the Syrian military responsible for all activities occurring within its territory and will not allow any attempts to violate Israeli sovereignty," the statement read.

The military action comes after Hezbollah fired a rocket that killed an Israeli couple in the Golan Heights on Tuesday. Hezbollah stated the attack was in retaliation for Israel's killing of one of its members in Syria. This escalation of hostilities began when Hezbollah started firing at Israel following Hamas's October 7 attack that led to the Gaza war.

The conflict has forced tens of thousands of Israelis and Lebanese to evacuate areas around their border.

