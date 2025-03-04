Chaos in Jakarta: Unrelenting Rains and Rising Floodwaters Force Mass Evacuations

Jakarta is grappling with severe flooding that has forced the evacuation of thousands, as torrential rains continue to batter the region. Water levels have surged up to 3 meters in some areas, overwhelming infrastructure and submerging homes and vehicles across the capital and surrounding communities.

In response to the escalating crisis, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has elevated the city's alert status to its second-highest level. Emergency measures include deploying water pumps and attempting weather modification techniques, like cloud seeding, to mitigate further flooding. Reports indicate that a hospital in Bekasi is severely impacted, with floodwaters inundating wards and triggering power outages.

Rescue teams equipped with rubber boats are working tirelessly to evacuate residents stranded by the rising waters, particularly in Bekasi. One evacuee, Sri Suyatni, expressed the urgency of the situation, having left her home submerged without her belongings. The flooding echoes the catastrophic events of 2020, when 60 lives were lost under similar circumstances.

