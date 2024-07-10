Life Sentence for Woman and Lover in Husband's Murder Case

A court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to life a woman and her paramour over the murder of the woman's husband in Gobichettipalayam here.

Third District Additional Session Judge in Gobichettipalayam Dhayanidhi delivered the verdict in the case. The prosecution case was that Kumar, a private van owner, was allegedly killed by Sridhar, a van driver and the paramour of Indumathi (27), wife of Kumar in July 2020. Kumar was found dead by his father after he went missing on July 9, 2020. Indumathi had informed her father-in-law Palanisamy that her husband was suffering from severe health issues and was on his way to visit him when he went missing. The next day, Palanisamy found a gunny bag in a stream from which a foul smell was emanating. He informed the local police, who rushed to the spot and found Kumar's body in it with multiple injuries. Police registered a case and subsequently arrested Indumathi and interrogated her. She confessed that she, along with her paramour Sridhar, had killed Kumar by beating him and stabbing him with a knife. Later, they put his corpse into a gunny bag and threw it into the stream.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)