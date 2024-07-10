Left Menu

Life Sentence for Woman and Lover in Husband's Murder Case

A court in Gobichettipalayam sentenced Indumathi and her lover Sridhar to life imprisonment for the murder of Indumathi's husband, Kumar. The crime was discovered after Kumar's body was found in a stream in July 2020. Indumathi confessed to the crime during police interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 10-07-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 19:30 IST
Life Sentence for Woman and Lover in Husband's Murder Case
Indumathi
  • Country:
  • India

A court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced to life a woman and her paramour over the murder of the woman's husband in Gobichettipalayam here.

Third District Additional Session Judge in Gobichettipalayam Dhayanidhi delivered the verdict in the case. The prosecution case was that Kumar, a private van owner, was allegedly killed by Sridhar, a van driver and the paramour of Indumathi (27), wife of Kumar in July 2020. Kumar was found dead by his father after he went missing on July 9, 2020. Indumathi had informed her father-in-law Palanisamy that her husband was suffering from severe health issues and was on his way to visit him when he went missing. The next day, Palanisamy found a gunny bag in a stream from which a foul smell was emanating. He informed the local police, who rushed to the spot and found Kumar's body in it with multiple injuries. Police registered a case and subsequently arrested Indumathi and interrogated her. She confessed that she, along with her paramour Sridhar, had killed Kumar by beating him and stabbing him with a knife. Later, they put his corpse into a gunny bag and threw it into the stream.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024