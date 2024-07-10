Left Menu

Madras High Court Seeks Welfare Report Following Hooch Tragedy

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to submit a report on welfare schemes in the Kalvarayan hills following a hooch tragedy that killed 66 people. The court emphasized the need for basic amenities and welfare programs for the primarily Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population in the area.

In response to the recent hooch tragedy that resulted in 66 deaths, the Madras High Court has instructed the Tamil Nadu government to file a report on the implementation of welfare schemes in the Kalvarayan hills of Kallakurichi district.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and C Kumarappan, while passing interim orders in a suo motu case, noted media reports highlighting the lack of basic infrastructure in the region.

The bench questioned the availability of government welfare schemes and basic amenities to the predominantly Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe residents. It urged the state to clarify its efforts for the region's welfare and posted the next hearing for July 24.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

