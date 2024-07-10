Hamas Negotiates on Behalf of 'Axis of Resistance'
Hamas is negotiating on behalf of the 'Axis of Resistance', an alliance supported by Iran against Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East, as stated by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. He declared, 'We agree to what they agree to'.
Hamas is currently negotiating on behalf of the 'Axis of Resistance', an alliance that has been established with years of support from Iran, aimed against Israel and U.S. influence in the Middle East, according to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Nasrallah emphasized the unified stance of this coalition by stating, 'We agree to what they agree to'.
