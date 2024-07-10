Left Menu

MPCC Urges Reinstatement of CBI General Consent for Investigations

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has called on the state government to reinstate general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate offences, including corruption cases. This follows the government's recent withdrawal of such consent, requiring prior state approval for CBI probes into state employees.

Updated: 10-07-2024 20:29 IST
The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Wednesday petitioned the state government to reinstate general consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe various offences, including corruption cases.

MPCC senior vice president Lalnunmawia Chuaungo stated that the Zoram People's Movement government, headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, had rescinded an order issued in December last year. This previous order had allowed the CBI to independently investigate any offences committed by central and Mizoram government employees without prior state consent.

The government revoked this permission through a fresh notification on July 1, requiring the CBI to seek prior approval before investigating state employees. Chuaungo emphasized that they have submitted a representation to the chief minister, urging the re-accord of general consent for the CBI to probe offences committed by both state and central government employees without needing prior state approval.

