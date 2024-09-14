Inquiry Ordered in Mochipura Violence Incident

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated in response to the recent violence that erupted in Mochipura, Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident, which occurred last week, allegedly involved the death of one person, confirmed an official statement on Saturday.

According to Ratlam Collector and District Magistrate Rajesh Batham, Additional Collector RS Mandloi has been tasked with investigating the stone pelting, the following police baton charge, and the alleged casualty. Mandloi is expected to submit his findings within a month.

The violent episode began on the night of September 7 when a stone was thrown at a procession carrying a Ganesh idol. This led to a gathering of right-wing groups who encircled the local police station demanding arrests. Protesters damaged a police vehicle, prompting a baton charge. A case was filed against approximately 200 individuals, with three arrests already made, officials reported. Subsequent administrative changes were made, including the transfer of the Ratlam Superintendent of Police, Rahul Kumar Lodha, who was replaced by Narsinghpur SP Amit Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)