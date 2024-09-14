Deadlock Over RG Kar Talks Continues as Doctors Leave Meeting

Efforts to resolve the RG Kar issue between junior doctors and the West Bengal government collapsed on Saturday. The agitating doctors, who had agreed to meet after an appeal from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, claimed they were dismissed from the venue despite relenting on their demand to live-stream the discussions.

Upon arrival at the Chief Minister's residence, the doctors initially requested to record or live-stream the talks. After Banerjee's appeal, they agreed to attend without it. However, Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya told them to leave, stating it was too late after waiting three hours.

Breaking down in tears, a doctor asserted that the incident showcased the state government's lack of seriousness. A video shared by the junior doctors corroborated Bhattacharya's remarks, though its authenticity couldn't be confirmed. Consequently, the scheduled meeting did not take place as planned.

