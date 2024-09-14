Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Claims Lives of 10 Palestinians
An Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas commander in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 Palestinians. The attack struck a residential unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood. Additional fatalities were reported in Gaza City, Jabalia, and al-Mawasi due to shelling.
In a tragic escalation, at least 10 Palestinians lost their lives in Gaza on Saturday following an Israeli airstrike, Palestinian media reported. The Israeli military claimed the strike targeted a Hamas commander.
The residential housing unit in the Al Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City, was hit, according to reports from the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. The Israeli military confirmed, stating they had 'struck the commander of a Hamas terrorist cell ... involved in planning and executing terrorist activities.'
The military acknowledged reports of civilian casualties. Additionally, the shelling by Israeli forces resulted in two more deaths in Gaza City and Jabalia, and three individuals in al-Mawasi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Clashes in Jenin: Israeli Military Operations Face International Scrutiny
Israeli Military Identifies Bodies of Six Hostages Killed in Gaza Tunnel
Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Military Operations and Rising Palestinian Casualties
UN Expert Warns of Escalation in Israeli Military Assault, Urges Action to Prevent Genocide in Palestinian Territory
Israeli Military Operations in West Bank Leave Casualties and Destruction