Army Man Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape
An army man has been arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and causing injuries to her private parts. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night at a city hotel. The two were acquaintances for the past one-and-half years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:57 IST
An army man was apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday under allegations of raping a 35-year-old woman and causing injuries to her private parts, according to police reports.
The victim has accused the 30-year-old naik, currently posted in Assam, of raping her at a city hotel on Friday night, as confirmed by Women's police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan.
'She was crying in pain when she arrived at the police station. She is stable now. The accused has been detained under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two had known each other for the past one-and-half years,' Chauhan stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
