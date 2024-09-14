Left Menu

Army Man Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape

An army man has been arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman and causing injuries to her private parts. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night at a city hotel. The two were acquaintances for the past one-and-half years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:57 IST
Army Man Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape
  • Country:
  • India

An army man was apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday under allegations of raping a 35-year-old woman and causing injuries to her private parts, according to police reports.

The victim has accused the 30-year-old naik, currently posted in Assam, of raping her at a city hotel on Friday night, as confirmed by Women's police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan.

'She was crying in pain when she arrived at the police station. She is stable now. The accused has been detained under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two had known each other for the past one-and-half years,' Chauhan stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024