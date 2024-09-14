Army Man Arrested in Indore for Alleged Rape

An army man was apprehended in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday under allegations of raping a 35-year-old woman and causing injuries to her private parts, according to police reports.

The victim has accused the 30-year-old naik, currently posted in Assam, of raping her at a city hotel on Friday night, as confirmed by Women's police station in-charge Kaushalya Chauhan.

'She was crying in pain when she arrived at the police station. She is stable now. The accused has been detained under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The two had known each other for the past one-and-half years,' Chauhan stated.

