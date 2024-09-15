Tragic Attempt: Eight Dead in English Channel Crossing
Eight people died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France. The incident took place near Ambleteuse. French rescue services assisted 53 migrants on the beach but were unable to save eight lives despite emergency care.
At least eight people died during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French maritime authorities reported on Sunday.
The tragedy unfolded Friday night just before midnight when authorities spotted a boat carrying dozens in distress near a beach in the northern town of Ambleteuse.
French rescue services were promptly deployed and medical assistance was provided to 53 migrants on the beach. Despite the urgent care given, eight people lost their lives, according to a statement from the French maritime authorities in charge of the Channel and the North Sea.
