Former Principal and Police Officer Remanded in Hospital Rape-Murder Case

Former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were presented before a court in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor. The CBI sought a three-day remand, accusing them of tampering with evidence. Both were implicated in mishandling the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge, Abhijit Mondal, were produced in court on Sunday by the CBI regarding the rape-murder case of a doctor at the medical facility.

An officer said, 'We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court.'

The CBI, which is now spearheading the investigation, added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who remains in judicial custody, alongside arresting Mondal for allegedly tampering with evidence and delaying the FIR registration, among other charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

