Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi Missiles
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a strong response after a Houthi missile from Yemen reached central Israel. The Israeli military reported the missile fragmented in the air, causing no injuries. Netanyahu warned that Israel would impose a heavy price on the Houthis for the attack.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a "heavy price" on the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen after a missile launched by the group reached central Israel for the first time.
According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, the missile was a new hypersonic ballistic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just 11 and a half minutes. Initial reports suggested the missile fell in an open area, but Israel's military later clarified that it had likely fragmented in mid-air, with interceptor debris landing in fields and near a railway station.
Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and central Israel, prompting residents to seek shelter. While no injuries were reported, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would retaliate strongly against such attacks, pointing to a previous air strike on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah in response to earlier Houthi attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
