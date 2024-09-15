Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi Missiles

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged a strong response after a Houthi missile from Yemen reached central Israel. The Israeli military reported the missile fragmented in the air, causing no injuries. Netanyahu warned that Israel would impose a heavy price on the Houthis for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:22 IST
Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi Missiles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed a "heavy price" on the Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen after a missile launched by the group reached central Israel for the first time.

According to Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea, the missile was a new hypersonic ballistic missile that traveled 2,040 kilometers in just 11 and a half minutes. Initial reports suggested the missile fell in an open area, but Israel's military later clarified that it had likely fragmented in mid-air, with interceptor debris landing in fields and near a railway station.

Air raid sirens had sounded in Tel Aviv and central Israel, prompting residents to seek shelter. While no injuries were reported, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would retaliate strongly against such attacks, pointing to a previous air strike on Yemen's port city of Hodeidah in response to earlier Houthi attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024