Mob Justice in Madhya Pradesh: Man Thrashed for Assaulting Minor

Rahul Patel from Jabalpur was beaten by villagers in Madhya Pradesh for assaulting a minor girl. He admitted to abducting and selling another girl with an accomplice, Abhishek Mahobia, which has gone viral on social media. Investigations and arrests are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindori | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:33 IST
A man from Jabalpur was violently confronted by a mob in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district after he was caught assaulting a minor girl, a police official disclosed on Sunday.

According to Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh, Rahul Patel was apprehended by villagers in Kohani Deori when he was found attacking the minor. Patel further confessed to the villagers that he, along with an accomplice named Abhishek Mahobia, had abducted another girl around 18 months ago from the Kundam area and sold her, with the confession video now circulating widely on social media.

The local police indicated that there was no missing report matching the abducted girl Patel mentioned in Kundam. The matter is currently under investigation by higher police authorities. Mahobia has also been interrogated, and Patel has been placed under arrest as inquiries continue.

