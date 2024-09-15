Father Arrested in Madhya Pradesh for Rape and Murder of Daughter

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of his eight-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, according to official sources on Sunday.

The child's body, found in a well with a hand and a leg tied to a stone, was located on Saturday, three days after her disappearance near Chachoda police station limits, approximately 75 km from the district headquarters.

Suspicion about the father's involvement arose as he showed little interest in the search. Chachoda police station in-charge Machal Singh Mandeliya stated that the girl was last seen with her father. Police detained the father after the girl's last rites and he has confessed to the crime. Preliminary post-mortem results suggest she may have been raped before being murdered.

(With inputs from agencies.)