Father Arrested in Madhya Pradesh for Rape and Murder of Daughter

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district has been arrested for the rape and murder of his eight-year-old daughter. The girl's body was discovered in a well, showing signs of possible sexual assault. The father confessed to the crime, and further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of his eight-year-old daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, according to official sources on Sunday.

The child's body, found in a well with a hand and a leg tied to a stone, was located on Saturday, three days after her disappearance near Chachoda police station limits, approximately 75 km from the district headquarters.

Suspicion about the father's involvement arose as he showed little interest in the search. Chachoda police station in-charge Machal Singh Mandeliya stated that the girl was last seen with her father. Police detained the father after the girl's last rites and he has confessed to the crime. Preliminary post-mortem results suggest she may have been raped before being murdered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

