Thane Police Seize Illegal Meat Worth Rs 4 Lakh

Thane police have seized meat worth Rs 4 lakh from a tempo and have sent it for analysis, according to a police official on Monday.

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday following a tip-off at Golavali in Dombivali, although its occupants managed to escape, said an official from the Manpada police station.

'The tempo and a car trailing it have been seized. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the individuals behind this illegal transportation of meat. They have been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Municipal Corporation Act, and Motor Vehicles Act,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)