Ukrainian Air Force Downs 53 Out of 56 Russian Drones in Overnight Assault
The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 53 of 56 Russian drones targeting 10 regions, with a focus on the Kyiv region during an overnight attack. The assault comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant defensive feat, the Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that it had intercepted 53 out of 56 Russian drones during an overnight attack spanning 10 regions.
The primary target of the attack was identified as the Kyiv region, underscoring the strategic focus of the assault.
The operation highlights Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counter aerial threats amid escalating tensions with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement