Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Downs 53 Out of 56 Russian Drones in Overnight Assault

The Ukrainian air force successfully intercepted 53 of 56 Russian drones targeting 10 regions, with a focus on the Kyiv region during an overnight attack. The assault comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:03 IST
Ukrainian Air Force Downs 53 Out of 56 Russian Drones in Overnight Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant defensive feat, the Ukrainian air force announced on Monday that it had intercepted 53 out of 56 Russian drones during an overnight attack spanning 10 regions.

The primary target of the attack was identified as the Kyiv region, underscoring the strategic focus of the assault.

The operation highlights Ukraine's ongoing efforts to counter aerial threats amid escalating tensions with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024