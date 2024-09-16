Russia Reclaims Villages from Ukrainian Control in Kursk Region

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its forces have successfully retaken control of the villages of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk region from Ukraine. The information was reported by the state news agency RIA.

Reuters has not independently verified the claims. The Ukrainian control of parts of the Kursk region started with an incursion that commenced on August 6.

