Russia Reclaims Villages from Ukrainian Control in Kursk Region
Russia's Defence Ministry announced that its forces have retaken the villages of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk region from Ukrainian control. The incursion by Ukraine began on August 6. Reuters has not independently verified this report, which was originally disseminated by RIA.
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its forces have successfully retaken control of the villages of Uspenovka and Borki in the Kursk region from Ukraine. The information was reported by the state news agency RIA.
Reuters has not independently verified the claims. The Ukrainian control of parts of the Kursk region started with an incursion that commenced on August 6.
