Massive Seizure of Banned Tobacco Products in Palghar

Two individuals have been arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district after authorities discovered banned tobacco products worth Rs 18 lakh in their possession, police disclosed on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a suspicious truck parked in Amboli village along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway on Saturday. Upon inspection, they found the vehicle loaded with the banned products, an official reported.

Arshad Gasuddin Khan, 30, and Rambahadur Birjalal Yadav, 52, both from Uttar Pradesh, were promptly apprehended. The authorities have seized the contraband and booked the individuals under relevant provisions of the BNS and FDA regulations, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)