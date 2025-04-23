Left Menu

IIT Madras Celebrates 66th Institute Day with Accolades and Achievements

IIT Madras marked its 66th Institute Day by honoring notable achievers from its community. The institute maintained its top spot in the NIRF Rankings for engineering and overall categories. The event included the recognition of distinguished alumni such as Shivkumar Kalyanaraman and S Somnath. Initiatives for research and career development were also highlighted.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) celebrated its 66th Institute Day, acknowledging outstanding accomplishments by its faculty, students, and alumni.

The institute achieved impressive milestones, maintaining its number one ranking in the NIRF Rankings for both 'Overall' and 'Engineering Institutions' categories for multiple consecutive years.

In attendance was Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of Anusandhan National Research Foundation and IIT alumnus, who was honored with the Distinguished Alumnus Award for his contributions to technology and business.

Additionally, former ISRO Chairman S Somnath received recognition as a distinguished alumnus.

Kalyanaraman highlighted the ANRF's mission to fuel innovation and nurture India's future human capital, drawing inspiration from global institutions to support mission-oriented projects.

Through programs aimed at fostering deep-tech start-ups, IIT Madras continues to thrive as a hub of innovation.

Director V Kamakoti reflected on the past academic year's achievements, including the success of their Data Science program and new initiatives such as the Career Pathway Centre.

Upcoming incubators in quantum technology, fintech, and sustainability were also announced, with a focus on preparing students for various career paths and national growth.

