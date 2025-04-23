Prime Minister Modi Chairs Security Meeting Post Jammu Attack
Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed 26 lives, Prime Minister Modi convened a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting. High-ranking ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, attended to assess the situation and strategize. Ongoing measures and responses were discussed among senior officials.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, resulting in 26 fatalities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promptly chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to evaluate the situation and devise the government's response strategy.
The meeting, held at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, included key figures such as Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and senior bureaucrats. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was notably absent as she returned from an overseas trip.
Prime Minister Modi, who cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia to confront the crisis, also met with Jaishankar and Doval upon arrival. Meanwhile, Shah inspected the attack site in Pahalgam and visited the wounded at a local hospital, ensuring a comprehensive government response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
