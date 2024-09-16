Left Menu

Italy Backs EU's Proposed Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles

Italy supports the European Commission's proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to protect the competitiveness of European companies. Discussions include trade equality and geopolitical issues, as Italy seeks to maintain good relations with China while advocating for fair market access and intellectual property protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy has expressed support for the European Commission's proposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), aimed at safeguarding the competitiveness of European firms, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced in a Monday Corriere della Sera interview, just before a meeting with China's commerce minister in Rome.

During their meeting, Tajani and Minister Wang Wentao discussed topics like intellectual property protection, agri-food trade, investments, and geopolitical concerns involving Ukraine, Gaza, and the Red Sea. Italy urged China to assist in addressing Russian arms supply issues and ensuring maritime safety in the Red Sea.

Italy hopes for equal market access for its products and is aiming for a comprehensive trade plan with China. While backing the tariffs in a non-binding EU vote in July, Italy also pursues good relations with China, evident in ongoing diplomatic visits and trade discussions.

