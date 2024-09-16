Congress Delegation Demands Strict Action Against BJP MLA Munirathna
A delegation of Congress ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging strict action against BJP MLA N Munirathna. Munirathna faces various charges, including casteist slurs and criminal intimidation. The delegation sought a robust investigation and stricter penalties.
A delegation of Congress ministers and MLAs from the Vokkaliga community met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, urging stringent action against BJP MLA N Munirathna, who has been arrested on several charges, including using casteist slurs against a former corporator.
The delegation, led by Ministers N Cheluvarayaswamy and M C Sudhakar, met with the Chief Minister at his residence. Munirathna, a former minister, was arrested on Saturday evening after two cases were registered against him, and he is currently in police custody.
Speaking to reporters, Cheluvarayaswamy emphasized the importance of strict action, highlighting that Munirathna should be boycotted not just by the Vokkaliga community but by society at large. He also called for a thorough investigation by agencies like the Lokayukta or Special Investigation Team (SIT). The minister criticized BJP leaders for their response and called for disciplinary action against Munirathna.
(With inputs from agencies.)
