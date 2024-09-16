Left Menu

Man Fatally Shot in Payment Dispute

A 32-year-old man named Tej Singh was shot dead over a payment dispute in Devkali Taran area on Monday. Police are working to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a payment dispute here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Devkali Taran area on Monday afternoon when the victim, Tej Singh, went to collect a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh from some individuals, authorities reported.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena stated that efforts are currently underway to arrest the accused.

