Man Fatally Shot in Payment Dispute

A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a payment dispute here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Devkali Taran area on Monday afternoon when the victim, Tej Singh, went to collect a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh from some individuals, authorities reported.

Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena stated that efforts are currently underway to arrest the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)