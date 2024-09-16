Man Fatally Shot in Payment Dispute
A 32-year-old man named Tej Singh was shot dead over a payment dispute in Devkali Taran area on Monday. Police are working to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Azamgarh | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a payment dispute here on Monday, police said.
The incident occurred in the Devkali Taran area on Monday afternoon when the victim, Tej Singh, went to collect a cheque for Rs 2.5 lakh from some individuals, authorities reported.
Superintendent of Police Hemraj Meena stated that efforts are currently underway to arrest the accused.
(With inputs from agencies.)
