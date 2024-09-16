Senior Citizen Arrested in Kolhapur for Molesting Minor
A 73-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district for allegedly molesting his daughter's nine-year-old student. The incident took place in the Radhanagari area in early September. The man's daughter ran tuition classes and the victim was one of her students. The police have initiated further investigation.
A senior citizen has been arrested for allegedly molesting his daughter's nine-year-old student in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Monday.
Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police on Sunday registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and apprehended the 73-year-old accused, an official stated.
The incident occurred in the Radhanagari area in the first week of September, he disclosed.
The accused's daughter conducted tuition classes, and the girl was one of her students. The girl complained to her aunt that the accused had molested her, according to a police official.
The accused has been remanded in police custody, and an ongoing investigation is currently underway, the official added.
