Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 2020 Rape of Minor
A court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020. The additional session judge also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. The man, identified as Kuldeep, was arrested after a complaint was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
A court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020, police reported on Monday. The additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on the accused.
In 2020, a complaint was filed at the Women's police station in Manesar by the victim's father, alleging that his neighbor, Kuldeep, had lured and raped his minor daughter. An FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, leading to Kuldeep's arrest.
Following a thorough investigation, police presented all necessary evidence and witnesses in court. Based on this, the court sentenced Kuldeep to 20 years of imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 40,000, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.
