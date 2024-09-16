Left Menu

Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 2020 Rape of Minor

A court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020. The additional session judge also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. The man, identified as Kuldeep, was arrested after a complaint was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:12 IST
Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 2020 Rape of Minor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2020, police reported on Monday. The additional session judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a Rs 40,000 fine on the accused.

In 2020, a complaint was filed at the Women's police station in Manesar by the victim's father, alleging that his neighbor, Kuldeep, had lured and raped his minor daughter. An FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, leading to Kuldeep's arrest.

Following a thorough investigation, police presented all necessary evidence and witnesses in court. Based on this, the court sentenced Kuldeep to 20 years of imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 40,000, as confirmed by a Gurugram police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024