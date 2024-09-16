Six Men Remanded for Alleged Assault on Army Officers and Woman Friend in Madhya Pradesh
A court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has remanded six men in judicial custody for allegedly attacking two Army officers and raping their woman friend. The incident took place near Jam Gate, and during police interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement. The woman, still in shock, has not yet given a statement.
On Monday, a court in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, remanded six men in judicial custody following their arrest for allegedly assaulting two Army officers and raping their woman friend, local police reported.
The suspects, Anil Baror (27), Pawan Bansoonia (23), Ritesh Bhabhar (25), Rohit Girwal (23), Sandeep Wariya (18), and Sachin Makwana (25), were presented before the court after the conclusion of their police custody, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi.
The incident occurred near Jam Gate, a well-known tourist destination approximately 30 kilometers from the Mhow military cantonment, during the night of September 10-11. The accused, reportedly, threatened the victims with a pistol and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. Dwivedi noted the woman involved is in shock and has not yet made a statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
