Attempted Assassination of Trump Raises Security Concerns

Ryan Routh, the man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump, has been charged with two gun-related crimes. The charges come after Routh was discovered lurking in the bushes at Trump's golf course in Florida, armed with a rifle.

This incident raises fresh security concerns, particularly following another assassination attempt on Trump just two months ago. Trump was unharmed, but questions loom about how close the armed suspect got to him.

Routh, who has prior convictions, reportedly lay in wait for 12 hours. Authorities anticipate more charges to be filed. Republican politicians demand increased resources for Trump's safety, while Democrats and Republicans argue over the political consequences of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)