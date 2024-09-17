Bias-Motivated Assault on 19-Year-Old Jewish Man in Ann Arbor Investigated

Police in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are investigating an attack on a 19-year-old Jewish man as a 'bias-motivated assault.' The man reported to authorities that assailants questioned him about his religion before attacking him.

This incident underscores the growing concerns among human rights advocates about increasing threats against American Muslims, Arabs, and Jews. These concerns have been amplified since the outbreak of Israel's war in Gaza, following the Hamas attack on October 7.

Law enforcement officials revealed that the suspects fled the scene on foot, leaving the victim with minor injuries that did not require hospitalization. The case has been assigned to a hate crimes detective to ensure a thorough investigation. The assault adds to a troubling pattern of bias-motivated crimes in the U.S., including recent high-profile cases involving threats and attacks against religious and ethnic minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)