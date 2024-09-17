Left Menu

Deadly Encounter in Haridwar: Jewellery Store Heist Suspect Killed, Two Arrested

A man accused of robbing a jewellery store in Haridwar was killed in a police encounter, with two others arrested. The heist, involving five individuals and resulting in a Rs 5 crore theft, led to a shootout near Bahadarabad. Police have recovered some of the stolen items and are pursuing other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, a man suspected of involvement in a major jewellery store robbery in Haridwar was killed during an encounter with police. Two additional suspects have been apprehended, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The deceased, Satendra Pal alias Lucky, originally from Muktsar in Punjab, was part of a five-member gang that executed a daring armed robbery on September 1, stealing items worth Rs 5 crore. The gang used scooters and motorcycles for the getaway.

According to Karan Singh Nagnyal, Inspector General of Police for the Garhwal region, officers intercepted two individuals on a bike without a number plate near Dhanouri in Bahadarabad around 10:30 pm on Sunday. When the suspects opened fire, police retaliated, fatally shooting one of them. Meanwhile, police have recovered stolen items and continue to search for additional fugitives.

Efforts to arrest other suspects are ongoing, with authorities conducting raids in various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

