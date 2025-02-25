Daring Heist at Blenheim: The Case of the 18-Carat Gold Toilet
A daring heist saw the theft of a unique 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, in September 2019. The stolen toilet, an artwork named 'America' by Maurizio Cattelan, was worth $6 million. Key suspects have appeared in court, denying the charges.
A brazen heist at Blenheim Palace saw the theft of a toilet made of 18-carat gold, valued at approximately $6 million, which was installed as part of an exhibition on September 14, 2019.
The satirical artwork, titled 'America' by artist Maurizio Cattelan, was insured for its hefty price but has never been recovered. Prosecutors allege that the toilet was cut up and sold.
The Oxford Crown Court heard arguments against three defendants, including Michael Jones, who reportedly scouted the palace before the crime. The defendants face multiple charges, including burglary and conspiracy. All have pleaded not guilty.
