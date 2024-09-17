Left Menu

U.S. Concludes Withdrawal from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threats

The U.S. military has completed its withdrawal from Niger, following an order from the nation's ruling junta. This marks a significant setback for U.S. counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel region. The withdrawal was phased, concluding by September 15. Both nations acknowledge the sacrifices made by their forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:10 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:10 IST
U.S. Concludes Withdrawal from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it has fully withdrawn from Niger. This follows an order from Niger's ruling junta demanding the exit of nearly 1,000 U.S. military personnel, a severe blow to U.S. efforts in the region.

Niger was a pivotal ally for the U.S. in counterinsurgency operations in the Sahel region, which has been plagued by violence from extremist groups, causing thousands of deaths and widespread displacement. The U.S. is now seeking alternative strategies in West Africa, but the process is arduous, and intelligence on extremist factions is dwindling.

The withdrawal was executed in stages: operations at Air Base 101 in Niamey ceased on July 7, and those at Air Base 201 in Agadez ended on August 5. The U.S. Africa Command Coordination Element, including a two-star general, also departed by the September 15 deadline. Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Nigerien forces and supported their counterterrorism missions against ISIS and al-Qaeda.

The U.S. Department of Defense and Nigerien Ministry of National Defense have acknowledged the sacrifices made by their servicemen in their joint efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024