U.S. Concludes Withdrawal from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threats

The U.S. military announced on Monday that it has fully withdrawn from Niger. This follows an order from Niger's ruling junta demanding the exit of nearly 1,000 U.S. military personnel, a severe blow to U.S. efforts in the region.

Niger was a pivotal ally for the U.S. in counterinsurgency operations in the Sahel region, which has been plagued by violence from extremist groups, causing thousands of deaths and widespread displacement. The U.S. is now seeking alternative strategies in West Africa, but the process is arduous, and intelligence on extremist factions is dwindling.

The withdrawal was executed in stages: operations at Air Base 101 in Niamey ceased on July 7, and those at Air Base 201 in Agadez ended on August 5. The U.S. Africa Command Coordination Element, including a two-star general, also departed by the September 15 deadline. Over the past decade, U.S. troops have trained Nigerien forces and supported their counterterrorism missions against ISIS and al-Qaeda.

The U.S. Department of Defense and Nigerien Ministry of National Defense have acknowledged the sacrifices made by their servicemen in their joint efforts.

