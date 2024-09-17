Pakistani Man Denies Charges in Alleged Plot to Assassinate American Politician
Asif Merchant, a Pakistani man accused of plotting to assassinate an American politician in retaliation for Qassem Soleimani's death, pleaded not guilty. The allegations involve terrorism and murder-for-hire. Merchant is being held in isolation with limited exercise and inadequate halal meals, prompting objections from his defense.
On Monday, a Pakistani man named Asif Merchant, allegedly linked to Iran, entered a not guilty plea in a Brooklyn court. The charges revolve around a purported scheme to assassinate an American politician as revenge for the killing of Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander, Qassem Soleimani.
Merchant, 46, faces counts of attempting to commit terrorism across national boundaries and murder-for-hire. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy ordered Merchant's detention pending trial. Prosecutors revealed that he had spent time in Iran before coming to the United States to recruit conspirators for the plot.
During the hearing, Merchant's defense lawyer, Avraham Moskowitz, complained about jail conditions, stating Merchant was subjected to isolation, limited exercise, and an inadequate halal diet, leading to significant weight loss. Prosecutor Sara Winik assured she would consult the Bureau of Prisons to address these concerns.
