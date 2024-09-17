Keir Starmer Reaffirms UK's Commitment to GCAP Fighter Jet Project

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday reaffirmed the UK's commitment to the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Italy and Japan, amidst speculation that the new government might reconsider its participation in the defence scheme.

Starmer met with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome, where they underscored the essential role of GCAP in their national security and defence industrial capabilities. Both leaders issued a joint declaration recognising the continued progress of the programme.

Starmer also held discussions with the chairman of Leonardo, a defence firm integral to GCAP, which announced a substantial £435 million investment in its UK business. Starmer highlighted GCAP's importance, noting his government's strategic defence review is not aimed at cutting any specific capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)