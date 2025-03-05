Political Tempest: Abu Azmi's Remarks Spark Maharashtra Uproar

In the midst of an escalating political storm, Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi's comments regarding Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb have ignited significant controversy. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray criticized the remarks, taking issue with Akhilesh Yadav's apparent support for Azmi. Thackeray pointed out that Maharashtra collectively opposes Azmi's position, suggesting Yadav field him from Uttar Pradesh if desired.

Akhilesh Yadav, responding to the suspension of Azmi by the Maharashtra Assembly, argued that ideological bias in such decisions undermines democracy. In a post on X, Yadav questioned the suspension's basis, defending the importance of free thought in a democratic society and urging caution against punitive measures that restrict expression.

The controversy erupted after Azmi was suspended for the remainder of the budget session by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil contended Azmi's statements damaged the House's dignity, leading to the suspension. Despite Azmi's subsequent apology, he maintained that his remarks were historical observations, not intended to offend.

(With inputs from agencies.)