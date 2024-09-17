Suspect Charged in Alleged Trump Assassination Plot at Florida Golf Course

Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday after allegedly trying to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Authorities reported Routh was found hiding with a rifle while Trump played nearby. Although no shots were fired, the event has intensified scrutiny on the Secret Service, which is already under pressure following a previous attempt on Trump's life in July.

The surprise visit by Trump to his West Palm Beach golf course was not publicly scheduled, making it unclear if Routh knew Trump would be there. U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said an agent noticed a rifle barrel in the bushes. Despite attempts to evade capture, Routh was arrested and found with a loaded rifle, a digital camera, and food.

Routh's past includes a 2019 FBI tip regarding illegal firearm possession and prior firearms convictions. He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The assassination attempt has provoked political responses, with Trump blaming Democratic rhetoric and President Joe Biden calling for more Secret Service support.

(With inputs from agencies.)