Left Menu

Suspect Charged in Alleged Trump Assassination Plot at Florida Golf Course

Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with gun-related crimes after allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Despite getting close and being heavily armed, Routh did not fire any shots. The incident raises serious security questions for the Secret Service, which is already under scrutiny from a prior attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 04:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 04:41 IST
Suspect Charged in Alleged Trump Assassination Plot at Florida Golf Course
suspect

Ryan Routh, 58, was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday after allegedly trying to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Authorities reported Routh was found hiding with a rifle while Trump played nearby. Although no shots were fired, the event has intensified scrutiny on the Secret Service, which is already under pressure following a previous attempt on Trump's life in July.

The surprise visit by Trump to his West Palm Beach golf course was not publicly scheduled, making it unclear if Routh knew Trump would be there. U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe said an agent noticed a rifle barrel in the bushes. Despite attempts to evade capture, Routh was arrested and found with a loaded rifle, a digital camera, and food.

Routh's past includes a 2019 FBI tip regarding illegal firearm possession and prior firearms convictions. He is now charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and having a firearm with an obliterated serial number. The assassination attempt has provoked political responses, with Trump blaming Democratic rhetoric and President Joe Biden calling for more Secret Service support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024