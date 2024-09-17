Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course

A man accused of lurking for almost 12 hours to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday. This came a day after authorities reported seeing him in the bushes with a rifle while Trump played nearby. Despite the threat, the suspect never had Trump in his line of sight and did not fire any shots. The incident has sparked questions about how an armed man managed to get so close to Trump, especially after another gunman grazed him with a bullet at a July rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump's visit to the golf course in West Palm Beach was not listed on his public schedule, according to acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe. It remains unclear if the suspect anticipated Trump's presence. An agent flagged a gun barrel sticking out from the bushes, a few hundred yards from Trump. Secret Service agents then opened fire in response.

The gunman fled in an SUV but left behind a loaded assault-style rifle, a digital camera, and a plastic bag of food. Identified as Ryan Routh, he was arrested 40 minutes later on Interstate 95. Investigators found his phone at the golf course hours before the incident. Routh, a felon, has a history of weapon and theft convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)