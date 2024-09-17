Left Menu

Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course

Ryan Routh, 58, was apprehended after allegedly attempting to assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course. Routh, a convicted felon, was arrested with a rifle and charged with two gun-related crimes. The incident has raised concerns about security measures for the former president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 06:08 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 06:08 IST
Armed Intruder Arrested at Trump's Golf Course
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A man accused of lurking for almost 12 hours to allegedly assassinate Donald Trump at his Florida golf course was charged with two gun-related crimes on Monday. This came a day after authorities reported seeing him in the bushes with a rifle while Trump played nearby. Despite the threat, the suspect never had Trump in his line of sight and did not fire any shots. The incident has sparked questions about how an armed man managed to get so close to Trump, especially after another gunman grazed him with a bullet at a July rally in Pennsylvania.

Trump's visit to the golf course in West Palm Beach was not listed on his public schedule, according to acting U.S. Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe. It remains unclear if the suspect anticipated Trump's presence. An agent flagged a gun barrel sticking out from the bushes, a few hundred yards from Trump. Secret Service agents then opened fire in response.

The gunman fled in an SUV but left behind a loaded assault-style rifle, a digital camera, and a plastic bag of food. Identified as Ryan Routh, he was arrested 40 minutes later on Interstate 95. Investigators found his phone at the golf course hours before the incident. Routh, a felon, has a history of weapon and theft convictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024