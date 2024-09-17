Israel Sets War Objective Amid Rising Hezbollah Tensions

Israel has announced that preventing Hezbollah's attacks in the north, to allow residents to return, is now a war priority as it contemplates a broader military endeavor, potentially igniting an extensive conflict.

The Israeli government has consistently warned of intensified military measures to stop the frequent attacks that started with the Israel-Hamas war's escalation nearly a year ago. Israel has conducted retaliatory airstrikes and targeted high-ranking Hezbollah leaders, with recent developments indicating a possible all-out war.

The confrontation has displaced thousands on both sides, while U.S. calls for restraint and ongoing military support to Israel have underscored the complex geopolitical stakes. Diplomatic efforts have stalled despite U.S. mediation, as Israeli officials weigh strategic military and political changes to address the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)