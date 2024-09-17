Left Menu

Israel Sets War Objective Amid Rising Hezbollah Tensions

Israel has declared halting Hezbollah's northern attacks a key war goal as it considers a larger military operation. The conflict, exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, has displaced thousands and prompted international diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire. However, tensions and military actions continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:09 IST
Israel Sets War Objective Amid Rising Hezbollah Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has announced that preventing Hezbollah's attacks in the north, to allow residents to return, is now a war priority as it contemplates a broader military endeavor, potentially igniting an extensive conflict.

The Israeli government has consistently warned of intensified military measures to stop the frequent attacks that started with the Israel-Hamas war's escalation nearly a year ago. Israel has conducted retaliatory airstrikes and targeted high-ranking Hezbollah leaders, with recent developments indicating a possible all-out war.

The confrontation has displaced thousands on both sides, while U.S. calls for restraint and ongoing military support to Israel have underscored the complex geopolitical stakes. Diplomatic efforts have stalled despite U.S. mediation, as Israeli officials weigh strategic military and political changes to address the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024