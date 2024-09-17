Pakistan Government Clarifies Stance on Imran Khan’s Military Trial

The Pakistani government has clarified that a military trial for former Prime Minister Imran Khan is not currently being considered, days after the High Court requested clarification on the matter. Khan, aged 71, had filed a petition against a potential military trial over accusations related to his involvement in the May 9, 2023, unrest, where his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters allegedly attacked military sites following his arrest.

During a recent hearing, Additional Attorney General Barrister Munawar Iqbal Duggal presented the government's position before the High Court bench led by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. The judge sought details from both Duggal and retired Brigadier Falak Naz on the protocol for trying a civilian in military courts. Naz explained that military court proceedings require notifying the concerned magistrate and said that certain offences could warrant such trials under the Pakistan Army Act.

Justice Aurangzeb stated that Khan's petition could be dismissed if it were assured that the former prime minister would be notified well in advance of any military court proceedings. Duggal noted that no decision had been made by the Defence Ministry regarding Khan's trial. The court has asked for a definitive government response by September 24. Khan has been in jail since August last year following convictions in numerous cases filed against him since his removal from office in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)