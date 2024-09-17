Left Menu

Turkey and Sweden to Meet on Security Pact Amid NATO Membership Talks

Turkey and Sweden will hold their first meeting to discuss a security pact, crucial for Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership. The meeting, involving Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Turkish officials, aims to improve cooperation on counter-terrorism and address bilateral issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:30 IST
  • Turkey

Turkey and Sweden are set to convene their inaugural meeting on Wednesday to discuss a pivotal security pact, as reported by a Turkish diplomatic source. This agreement is vital for Ankara's endorsement of Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

The meeting is scheduled during the visit of Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard to Ankara. According to the source, this summit holds 'special importance' for enhancing cooperation on counter-terrorism. Turkey approved Sweden's NATO bid in January following concerns about Sweden's stance on terrorism and a subsequently lifted arms embargo.

As part of this approval, Turkey required Sweden to amend its anti-terrorism laws and tackle the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and its affiliates. The 'Security Compact' was established at a 2023 NATO summit by the then-chief Jens Stoltenberg and leaders of Turkey and Sweden. During the upcoming talks, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Stenergard will also address bilateral relations.

