Ocalan's Call: A Turning Point for Turkey and the PKK?

Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan is expected to call for his organization to lay down arms, potentially ending a 40-year conflict with Turkey. This move could have significant political and security implications across the region, affecting neighboring Iraq and Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:34 IST
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), is anticipated to urge the group to disarm, a decision that could conclude its longstanding conflict with Turkey.

On Thursday, members of Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party visited Ocalan in his island prison, where he was expected to hand over a statement that may become public soon at an event in Istanbul.

This development holds notable implications for regions including northern Iraq and Syria, as a message from Ocalan could significantly influence political and security outcomes across the areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

