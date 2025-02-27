Ocalan's Call: A Turning Point for Turkey and the PKK?
Jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan is expected to call for his organization to lay down arms, potentially ending a 40-year conflict with Turkey. This move could have significant political and security implications across the region, affecting neighboring Iraq and Syria.
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), is anticipated to urge the group to disarm, a decision that could conclude its longstanding conflict with Turkey.
On Thursday, members of Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party visited Ocalan in his island prison, where he was expected to hand over a statement that may become public soon at an event in Istanbul.
This development holds notable implications for regions including northern Iraq and Syria, as a message from Ocalan could significantly influence political and security outcomes across the areas.
