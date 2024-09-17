Left Menu

Support for Ukraine Key to Moldovan Stability: Baerbock Emphasizes at Conference

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed that supporting Ukraine is crucial for Moldova's stability at a conference addressing Russian interference. European allies, including Germany, France, and Poland, voiced support for Moldova's EU ambitions and pledged financial aid. Moldovan President Maia Sandu highlighted ongoing economic challenges due to the war in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:37 IST
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the critical link between supporting Ukraine and ensuring the stability of neighboring Moldova at a key conference focusing on Russian interference in the region. "Everything that we do to support Ukraine also means fostering stabilisation with regards to Moldova," Baerbock stated.

During her visit to Chisinau for the Moldova Partnership Platform, Baerbock was joined by her counterparts from France, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, and Lithuania. Germany, a leading military supporter of Ukraine in Europe, had initiated the platform in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, as part of wider efforts to stabilize Moldova's economy and combat Russian disinformation.

Highlighting the challenges Moldova faces, President Maia Sandu called for increased international support. "Russia's war against Ukraine, which we condemned from the very first day, has caused enormous damage to our economy," Sandu explained. Moldova's ambitions to join the European Union received a boost with over 300 million euros in loans and 80 million euros in grants. France, Germany, and Poland also reaffirmed their support for Moldova's EU bid, agreeing on a draft resolution backing the country.

