Lawmakers Condemn Vandalism at Hindu Temple in New York
Bipartisan lawmakers across the US have condemned the vandalism at BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, calling for a full investigation. Expletives were sprayed on the road and signage outside the temple. Lawmakers stressed unity against hate, emphasizing the need for accountability and justice for the Hindu community.
Lawmakers across the political spectrum in the United States have united in their condemnation of vandalism at the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York. They have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, reinforcing that the nation must stand against all forms of hate.
The attack involved the spray-painting of expletives on the road and signage outside the temple. The BAPS Public Affairs expressed deep sorrow over the desecration, labelling it as an act meant to incite hatred against Hindus. Local and federal leaders gathered in a show of unity, promoting peace and solidarity.
Prominent lawmakers, including Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Ro Khanna, Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, and others, reiterated the importance of freedom of worship and called for swift justice. An investigation is underway, and the Consulate General of India is in touch with the community to ensure prompt action against the perpetrators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
